40 / 365
40 - Empty Shelves
As we pack up the house the shelves are left empty
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
Martin Rothe
ace
@mrothe
Living in Nottingham UK, married to Rachel and working as a cybersecurity manager. I've loved taking photos since I was very young and I cost...
Tags
shelf
,
shelves
