Previous
54 - Starting a new book by mrothe
53 / 365

54 - Starting a new book

Getting an early night and going upstairs to read for a bit.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Martin Rothe

ace
@mrothe
Living in Nottingham UK, married to Rachel and working as a cybersecurity manager. I've loved taking photos since I was very young and I cost...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact