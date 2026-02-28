Sign up
58 / 365
59 - Marked
A marking on a tree, or perhaps a stray paintball or particularly ineffectual graffiti.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
Martin Rothe
ace
@mrothe
Living in Nottingham UK, married to Rachel and working as a cybersecurity manager. I've loved taking photos since I was very young and I cost...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
28th February 2026 2:32pm
Tags
tree
,
bark
,
paint
