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74 - Spring Showers
Hail and rain and thunder this evening
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Martin Rothe
ace
@mrothe
Living in Nottingham UK, married to Rachel and working as a cybersecurity manager. I've loved taking photos since I was very young and I cost...
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365
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Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
15th March 2026 9:14pm
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