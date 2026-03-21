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80 - Spoiled
Taking a sip from my cortado ruined the art in the milk
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Martin Rothe
ace
@mrothe
Living in Nottingham UK, married to Rachel and working as a cybersecurity manager. I've loved taking photos since I was very young and I cost...
76
photos
0
followers
1
following
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Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
21st March 2026 12:15pm
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Privacy
Public
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Tags
coffee
,
drink
,
milk
,
latte
,
espresso
,
cortado
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