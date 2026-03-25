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84 - Spoons by mrothe
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84 - Spoons

The Corn Exchange building in Bury St Edmunds, now concerted into a Wetherspoons
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Martin Rothe

ace
@mrothe
Living in Nottingham UK, married to Rachel and working as a cybersecurity manager. I've loved taking photos since I was very young and I cost...
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