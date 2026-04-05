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95 - Initials by mrothe
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95 - Initials

Hardwick hall displaying the monogram of it's original owner
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Martin Rothe

ace
@mrothe
Living in Nottingham UK, married to Rachel and working as a cybersecurity manager. I've loved taking photos since I was very young and I cost...
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