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96 - King Lear
Statue of King Lear in the lake at Watermead country park near Leicester
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Martin Rothe
ace
@mrothe
Living in Nottingham UK, married to Rachel and working as a cybersecurity manager. I've loved taking photos since I was very young and I cost...
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365
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X-T1
Taken
6th April 2026 1:31pm
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stone
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lake
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figures
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shakespeare
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