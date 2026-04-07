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93 / 365
97 - Lost Property
After the train has departed and there's just a coat left on the platform
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Martin Rothe
ace
@mrothe
Living in Nottingham UK, married to Rachel and working as a cybersecurity manager. I've loved taking photos since I was very young and I cost...
93
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0
followers
1
following
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Photo Details
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0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
7th April 2026 8:39am
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Tags
lost
,
train
,
railway
,
coat
,
station
,
nottingham
,
beeston
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