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100 - Sky Mirror by mrothe
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100 - Sky Mirror

The sky mirror outside the Nottingham Playhouse distorts and reshapes the lines of the buildings around
10th April 2026 10th Apr 26

Martin Rothe

ace
@mrothe
Living in Nottingham UK, married to Rachel and working as a cybersecurity manager. I've loved taking photos since I was very young and I cost...
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