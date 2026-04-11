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97 / 365
101 - Entrance
Across the moat to the front door of 500 year-old Baddesley Clinton manor house
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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Martin Rothe
ace
@mrothe
Living in Nottingham UK, married to Rachel and working as a cybersecurity manager. I've loved taking photos since I was very young and I cost...
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365
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X-T1
Taken
11th April 2026 11:22am
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manor
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