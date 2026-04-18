Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
104 / 365
108 - Coffee Break
Stopped at a local coffee shop for a break from packing
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Martin Rothe
ace
@mrothe
Living in Nottingham UK, married to Rachel and working as a cybersecurity manager. I've loved taking photos since I was very young and I cost...
104
photos
0
followers
1
following
28% complete
View this month »
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
18th April 2026 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
cup
,
latte
,
pourover
,
filter coffee
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close