98 / 365
7 Apr 2024
This is Felix. I spent the morning babysitting him. He likes to bite everything. Precious, floofy boy.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
Mikhail Royeppen
Josie Gilbert
He looks very cute!
April 7th, 2024
Mikhail Royeppen
@josiegilbert
he really is ♥️
April 7th, 2024
