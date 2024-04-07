Previous
7 Apr 2024 by mroyeppen
7 Apr 2024

This is Felix. I spent the morning babysitting him. He likes to bite everything. Precious, floofy boy.
Mikhail Royeppen

@mroyeppen
Josie Gilbert
He looks very cute!
April 7th, 2024  
Mikhail Royeppen
@josiegilbert he really is ♥️
April 7th, 2024  
