5 January 2025 by mroyeppen
Photo 371

5 January 2025

Watergang, Netherlands.

We woke up to snow this morning.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Mikhail Royeppen

@mroyeppen
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful display of love
January 5th, 2025  
