Emergency! by mrsdenisewilliams
Emergency!

I had to bring my husband to the hospital. Because of Covid restrictions, I was not allowed to go in. I had to leave him there alone. I took this as I was walking back to my car.
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Denise Williams

@mrsdenisewilliams
