Mail Is Amazing by mrsdenisewilliams
23 / 365

Mail Is Amazing

Isn't it amazing that one person can send another person something in the mail half way around the planet and it gets there? The planet is so big, yet these small items find us. This is some mail we received from the UK
25th February 2021

Denise Williams

@mrsdenisewilliams
