Savor The Flavor by mrsdenisewilliams
Savor The Flavor

We love to cook at our house. Cooking is all about flavor and the right spices are what make the difference. Hungarian paprika is one of my go to spices.

I have completed my first month. I missed a couple of days, but with being homebound because of Covid-19 and not being able to get out and take pictures, I did my best
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Denise Williams

@mrsdenisewilliams
