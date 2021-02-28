Previous
Sugar Snap Peas by mrsdenisewilliams
Sugar Snap Peas

Today's picture is another random picture from around the house. These are sugar snap peas that were about to become part of my lunch

I have completed my first month. I missed a couple of days, but with being homebound because of Covid-19 and not being able to get out and take pictures, I did my best
Denise Williams

