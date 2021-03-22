Previous
Moon against the blue sky by mrsdenisewilliams
48 / 365

Moon against the blue sky

When I got done with work today I went outside to see what I could find to take a picture of. I was struck by how blue the sky was, and then I noticed the moon.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Denise Williams

@mrsdenisewilliams
