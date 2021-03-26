Previous
Before The Storm by mrsdenisewilliams
52 / 365

Before The Storm

I went out and took a picture right before a storm blew in. This is not a black and white picture. Reality was just naturally in black and white at the moment in time
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Denise Williams

@mrsdenisewilliams
