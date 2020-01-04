Previous
Next
Winter in LA by mrslaloggie
Photo 1143

Winter in LA

“There was a machine in the kitchen which could extract the juice of two hundred oranges in half an hour, if a little button was pressed two hundred times by a butler’s thumb.”
― F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Mrs. Laloggie

ace
@mrslaloggie
313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise