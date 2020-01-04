Sign up
Photo 1143
Winter in LA
"There was a machine in the kitchen which could extract the juice of two hundred oranges in half an hour, if a little button was pressed two hundred times by a butler's thumb."
― F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
@mrslaloggie
1277
photos
17
followers
31
following
313% complete
View this month »
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
4th January 2020 4:54pm
Tags
oranges
,
snowman
