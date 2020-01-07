Sign up
Photo 1146
Luna
“A well trained dog will make no attempt to share your lunch. He will just make you feel so guilty that you cannot enjoy it.”
– Helen Thomson
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
@mrslaloggie
1280
photos
17
followers
31
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
7th January 2020 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
santa monica pier
