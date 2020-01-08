Sign up
Photo 1147
New Shoes
I have a Greek-American friend who named her daughter "Nike" and is often asked why she chose to name her offspring after a sneaker.
~ Rebecca Goldstein
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
365
365
Taken
8th January 2020 6:43pm
Tags
converse
,
shoes
,
reflections
,
sneakers
