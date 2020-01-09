Sign up
Photo 1148
Noise
A desk full of work, a two hour break for a dental appointment (including getting there and back) and so no time to run out and get some photos today. Took this from an office window and then processed the life out of it, or into it. :-)
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
@mrslaloggie
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
9th January 2020 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
