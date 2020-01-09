Previous
Noise by mrslaloggie
Noise

A desk full of work, a two hour break for a dental appointment (including getting there and back) and so no time to run out and get some photos today. Took this from an office window and then processed the life out of it, or into it. :-)
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Mrs. Laloggie

