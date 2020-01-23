Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1162
Dog at the Georgian Hotel
The dog is the god of frolic.
~ Henry Ward Beecher
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
0
0
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
@mrslaloggie
1299
photos
17
followers
32
following
318% complete
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
121
1157
122
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
23rd January 2020 3:51pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
365 Project
