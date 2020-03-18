Previous
Next
Social Distancing Coffee Run by mrslaloggie
Photo 1180

Social Distancing Coffee Run

“As long as there was coffee in the world, how bad could things be?”
― Cassandra Clare, City of Ashes
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Mrs. Laloggie

ace
@mrslaloggie
324% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise