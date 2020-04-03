Previous
Fish in B&W - Day 3 by mrslaloggie
Fish in B&W - Day 3

“The fish in the creek said nothing. Fish never do. Few people know what fish think about injustice, or anything else.”
― Ursula K. Le Guin, Catwings
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Mrs. Laloggie

@mrslaloggie
