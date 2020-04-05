Previous
Fish in Meditation - Day 5 by mrslaloggie
Fish in Meditation - Day 5

“if
the ocean
can calm itself,
so can you.
we
are both
salt water
mixed with
air.”
― Nayyirah Waheed
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Mrs. Laloggie

@mrslaloggie
