Previous
Next
Fish Upside Down - Day 10 by mrslaloggie
Photo 1193

Fish Upside Down - Day 10

“Someday this upside-down world will be turned right side up. Nothing in all eternity will turn it back again. If we are wise, we will use our brief lives on earth positioning ourselves for the turn.”
― Randy Alcorn, Money, Possessions and Eternity
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Mrs. Laloggie

ace
@mrslaloggie
326% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise