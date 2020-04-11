Previous
Me and My Shadow Fish - Day 11 by mrslaloggie
Me and My Shadow Fish - Day 11

“How can I be substantial if I do not cast a shadow? I must have a dark side also If I am to be whole.”
― C.G. Jung, Modern Man in Search of a Soul
Mrs. Laloggie

