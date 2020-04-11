Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1194
Me and My Shadow Fish - Day 11
“How can I be substantial if I do not cast a shadow? I must have a dark side also If I am to be whole.”
― C.G. Jung, Modern Man in Search of a Soul
11th April 2020
11th Apr 20
0
0
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
@mrslaloggie
1331
photos
19
followers
33
following
327% complete
View this month »
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
11th April 2020 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
fish
,
30-shots2020
