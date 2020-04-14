Previous
Next
Starry Fish - Day 14 by mrslaloggie
Photo 1197

Starry Fish - Day 14

“What wretched poverty of language! To compare stars to diamonds!”
― Gustave Flaubert, Flaubert in Egypt: A Sensibility on Tour
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Mrs. Laloggie

ace
@mrslaloggie
327% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise