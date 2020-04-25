Previous
Fish Takes a Day to Heal - Day 25 by mrslaloggie
Fish Takes a Day to Heal - Day 25

Fish takes a day off to watch TV, eat seaweed snacks and heal fish's broken tail. (Yes, a life scarring bathtub tragedy but fish is resilient and continues to model.)
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Mrs. Laloggie

@mrslaloggie
