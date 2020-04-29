Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1212
Fish Lives Life in a Bubble - or a lot of them - Day 29
“Put the coffee on, bubbles, I'm coming home”
― Richard Brautigan, Loading Mercury With a Pitchfork
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
0
0
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
@mrslaloggie
1349
photos
19
followers
33
following
View this month »
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
29th April 2020 3:35pm
Tags
fish
,
bubbles
,
30-shots2020
365 Project
