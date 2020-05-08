Sign up
Photo 1221
Purple - week 2
Amethyst derives from the Greek for "to be intoxicated" and was worn to prevent drunkenness. Promoting love of the divine, Amethyst encourages selflessness and spiritual wisdom.
~Judy Hall, The Encyclopedia of Crystals
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
@mrslaloggie
Tags
purple
,
amethyst
,
rainbow month
