Purple - week 2 by mrslaloggie
Purple - week 2

Amethyst derives from the Greek for "to be intoxicated" and was worn to prevent drunkenness. Promoting love of the divine, Amethyst encourages selflessness and spiritual wisdom.
~Judy Hall, The Encyclopedia of Crystals
8th May 2020

Mrs. Laloggie

@mrslaloggie
