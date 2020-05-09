Previous
Next
Pink by mrslaloggie
Photo 1222

Pink

Rose quartz: A stone of unconditional love and infinite peace.
~Judy Hall, The Encyclopedia of Crystals
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Mrs. Laloggie

ace
@mrslaloggie
335% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise