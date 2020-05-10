Sign up
Photo 1223
Red
Garnet: Named for the seed of the pomegranate, granatum, it is said to be good luck to be given a Garnet but bad luck to steal one.
~Judy Hall, The Encyclopedia of Crystals
10th May 2020
10th May 20
1
0
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
@mrslaloggie
1362
photos
19
followers
34
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments: 1
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
10th May 2020 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
heart
,
garnet
,
rainbow month
Peter Dulis
ace
Very creative
May 11th, 2020
