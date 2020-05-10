Previous
Red by mrslaloggie
Photo 1223

Red

Garnet: Named for the seed of the pomegranate, granatum, it is said to be good luck to be given a Garnet but bad luck to steal one.
~Judy Hall, The Encyclopedia of Crystals
Mrs. Laloggie

@mrslaloggie
Peter Dulis ace
Very creative
May 11th, 2020  
