Yellow

Years ago I worked for a very unpleasant attorney (at an otherwise pleasant firm). I bought this piece of sulfur when I was told sulfur absorbs negative energies and brought it to the office. Everyone who noticed it on my desk said something nice about it except, of course, that attorney. After I was given another desk assignment he went through two top secretaries, ended up with a rather odd secretary and then left to be in-house counsel for one of his clients. I'm sure he's still an unhappy bully and I'm still gainfully employed now working for pleasant people.