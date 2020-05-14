Sign up
Photo 1227
Blue
Shades of Blue/ a dust collector's paradise.
Turquoise, kyanite, aqua aura quartz, angelite, tourmaline, stones I don't know the names of, travels souvenirs, gifts from niece and grand niece, and tiny map of Laurasia.
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
@mrslaloggie
1366
photos
19
followers
34
following
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
14th May 2020 4:12pm
Tags
blue
,
rainbow month
