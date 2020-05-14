Previous
Blue by mrslaloggie
Photo 1227

Blue

Shades of Blue/ a dust collector's paradise.
Turquoise, kyanite, aqua aura quartz, angelite, tourmaline, stones I don't know the names of, travels souvenirs, gifts from niece and grand niece, and tiny map of Laurasia.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Mrs. Laloggie

