Photo 1229
Pink
For three centimes I can eat, drink, and wash my face, all by the means of one of those slices of water-melon you display there on a little table.”
~ Anatole France, 'The Crime of Sylvestre Bonnard' (1881)
16th May 2020
16th May 20
Mrs. Laloggie
@mrslaloggie
Tags
pink
,
watermelon
,
rainbow month
