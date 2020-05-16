Previous
Pink by mrslaloggie
Photo 1229

Pink

For three centimes I can eat, drink, and wash my face, all by the means of one of those slices of water-melon you display there on a little table.”
~ Anatole France, 'The Crime of Sylvestre Bonnard' (1881)
Mrs. Laloggie

