Rainbow May

Downloaded Photoshop the other night (my computer was so tired it took all night to download) so I could make a pretty calendar page. Have spent the greater part of today watching YouTube tutorials on Photoshop and how to make a collage. Seems so exhausting to do it for 31 squares. Then googled how to do a print screen on Mac. Cropped, cleaned up a bit and added some plain text. Nothing fancy but it's done. Back to those tutorials now.