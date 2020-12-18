Sign up
Laura of the South Looks Northeast
“An explorer cannot stay at home reading maps other men have made.”
― Susanna Clarke, Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell
“The map? I will first make it.”
― Patrick White, Voss
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
Mrs. Laloggie
7
1
365
X-T2
18th December 2020 1:38pm
Tags
shadow
bkb in the city
Great shot
December 21st, 2020
