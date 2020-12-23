Previous
Birds in the Treetop by mrslaloggie
Photo 1272

Birds in the Treetop

Each of us needs to withdraw from the cares which will not withdraw from us. We need hours of aimless wandering or spates of time sitting on park benches, observing the mysterious world of ants and the canopy of treetops.

~ Maya Angelou
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Mrs. Laloggie

@mrslaloggie
