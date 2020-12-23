Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1272
Birds in the Treetop
Each of us needs to withdraw from the cares which will not withdraw from us. We need hours of aimless wandering or spates of time sitting on park benches, observing the mysterious world of ants and the canopy of treetops.
~ Maya Angelou
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
0
0
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
@mrslaloggie
1414
photos
18
followers
31
following
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
1273
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
24th December 2020 4:30pm
Tags
birds
,
trees
,
winter in southern california
