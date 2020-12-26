Previous
See the Good by mrslaloggie
See the Good

A little post-Christmas message someone left by one of the fountains at the Third Street Promenade.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Mrs. Laloggie

@mrslaloggie
bkb in the city
Great message
December 28th, 2020  
