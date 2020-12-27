Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1275
Miss Sophie Ready for Her Acupuncture Treatment
My acupuncturist's sweet dog came to her office yesterday while her younger, more rambunctious brother (a white German Shepherd) was out on a play date.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
@mrslaloggie
1416
photos
18
followers
31
following
349% complete
View this month »
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
1273
1274
1275
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
26th December 2020 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
sophie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close