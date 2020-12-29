Previous
Next
Raindrops on Agave Leaf by mrslaloggie
Photo 1276

Raindrops on Agave Leaf

“The leaf does not immediately absorb the drop of water falling on it; she slowly drinks with great pleasure!”
― Mehmet Murat ildan
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Mrs. Laloggie

ace
@mrslaloggie
349% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise