Chimney and Fire Plant

Maybe not the happiest description for the start of 2021 but it qualifies for the "learn something new every day" category:



Euphorbia tirucalli (a.k.a. Firestick Plant, Pencil Cactus, Milk Bush, Naked Lady, Pencil Tree, Malabar Tree) like most members of the Euphorbiaceae family is an interesting, attractive, easy-care plant that is filled with irritating latex sap.

- plantcaretoday.com