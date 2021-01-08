Previous
Next
Bee and Rose by mrslaloggie
Photo 1284

Bee and Rose

Aerodynamically, the bumble bee shouldn't be able to fly, but the bumble bee doesn't know it so it goes on flying anyway.
~ Mary Kay Ash
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Mrs. Laloggie

ace
@mrslaloggie
351% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise