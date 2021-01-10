Previous
Fig Leaf by mrslaloggie
Photo 1286

Fig Leaf

The statue that advertises its modesty with a fig leaf really brings its modesty under suspicion.
~ Mark Twain
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Mrs. Laloggie

