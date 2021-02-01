Previous
Flash of Red Day 1 by mrslaloggie
Photo 1308

Flash of Red Day 1

I'm going to be hard pressed to find beautiful nature landscapes this week given that I live in an urban area and my photo taking time, at least M-F, needs to be limited to my lunch hour, but I'm game. So, instead, an urban landscape.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Mrs. Laloggie

@mrslaloggie
