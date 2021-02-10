Sign up
Photo 1317
Flash of Red Day 10
We are not going in circles, we are going upwards. The path is a spiral; we have already climbed many steps.
~Hermann Hesse
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
@mrslaloggie
Tags
b&w
,
seashell
,
spiral
,
for2021
